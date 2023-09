The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has charged Tabcorp and eight venues in the Australian state with allegedly allowing a minor to gamble in their premises.

The VGCCC launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from a member of the public and ultimately charged Tabcorp and the venue operators with breaching the state’s Gambling Regulation Act 2003.

Tabcorp faces a total of 54 charges, including 27 counts of allowing a minor to gamble and failing [...]