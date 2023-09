Hungary’s gambling regulator SZTFH has published its first blacklist of illegal online gambling operators and it features some of the industry’s leading brands.

The first iGaming blacklist from SZTFH (Szabályozott Tevékenységek Felügyeleti Hatóságának) includes over 300 domains, although a number of these sites feature multiple times.

The biggest names on the blacklist include the likes of Unibet, PokerStars, bet365, Betfair and Lottoland.

Also included on the list are a number of sites owned by Curacao-licensed Dama, whose brands [...]