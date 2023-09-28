This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay partners Bet Network to enter South Africa

28th September 2023 1:33 pm GMT
Evolution

NeoGames-owned casino content aggregator Pariplay is set to expand into South Africa after agreeing a partnership with Bet Network.

The agreement will see the supplier utilise Bet Network’s National Manufacturing License to provide certified games across the market, including proprietary Wizard Games content, as well as games from Ignite partners and third-party titles.

Initially, certified products will be approved via the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, with a view to expand further across South Africa in the near future.

“South Africa is a market with enormous potential, and we’re delighted to partner with Bet Network to ensure we can maximise our reach in the country through their local insight and knowledge,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean.

“Our array of content performs well globally, and we’re confident we can bring plenty of fantastic gaming opportunities to South African players.”

Bet Network managing director Iain Gutteridge said: “Pariplay brings an unmatched level of aggregated and in-house content that is beloved by players the world over, and we’re confident that by bringing it across South Africa we can quickly establish it as a must-have portfolio for operators.

“By working closely together, we’ll be able to greatly expand its reach in South Africa, and we’re very excited by the potential of this partnership.”

