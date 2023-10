Lottery and gaming operator OPAP has vowed to challenge a €24.5 million fine imposed on the company in its home market of Greece.

The fine was handed down on Friday (Sep.29) by the Hellenic Competition Commission (HCC) following an investigation into the company’s use of ‘non-compete clauses’ in its contracts with agents.

According to the HCC, OPAP’s use of non-compete clauses affected the retail betting and gaming market in Greece, including lotteries, sports prediction games and video [...]