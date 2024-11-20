This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT hit by cybersecurity incident

20th November 2024 11:11 am GMT
International Game Technology (IGT) has notified the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a cybersecurity incident at the company.

IGT said that it detected unauthorised third-party access to its systems on Sunday November 17 which have led to disruptions in portions of its internal information technology systems and applications.

“Promptly after detecting the issue, the Company activated its cybersecurity incident response plan and launched an investigation with the support of its external advisors to assess and remediate the unauthorized activity,” IGT said in its filing. 

“The Company has also proactively taken certain systems offline to help protect them. The Company's ongoing investigation and response include efforts to bring its systems back online. The Company has not yet determined whether this incident is material.”

Shares in International Game Technology Plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 1.15 per cent lower at $18.97 per share in New York Tuesday, and were down 1.05 per cent to $18.77 per share in pre-market.

