Pennsylvania regulator adds to gambling exclusion lists; fines VGT operators

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has added 17 individuals to the state's gambling exclusion lists and fined two video gaming terminal (VGT) operators a total of $70,000.

The fines were issued this week and split across two licensees, TA Operating ($37,500) and Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores ($32,500), for failing to have a board-credentialed employee present in the VGT room at their respective Harrisburg and Carlisle locations.

As per state regulations, VGT establishments must have at least one board-credentialed employee supervising the terminals while patrons are present.

The state gambling regulator has also placed a further 17 people to its involuntary exclusion lists for various offences.

Five individuals were added to the list for leaving minors unattended while they gambled at the Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia, Hollywood Casino Morgantown, Rivers Casino Philadelphia, and Mount Airy Casino Resort, respectively.

The regulator reiterated that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in a car park, hotel or other venues at a casino, with offenders subject to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from Pennsylvania casinos.

Eight individuals were added to the exclusion list because their presence in land-based venues would be detrimental to the interests of the state and licensed gaming.

Meanwhile, four people were added to the iGaming involuntary exclusion list for iGaming fraud.

One individual used an online gaming account to illegally request and receive chargebacks totalling $3,250 on a credit card, while two individuals collaborated to create five separate online gaming accounts using the personal information of other individuals.

Lastly, one individual used an online gaming account to receive credit card chargebacks totalling $5,800.

Following these additions, the regulator confirmed that 51 individuals are now on the iGaming involuntary exclusion list, with 1,247 people on the casino involuntary exclusion list.