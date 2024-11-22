This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay

Pennsylvania regulator adds to gambling exclusion lists; fines VGT operators

22nd November 2024 11:20 am GMT
Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has added 17 individuals to the state's gambling exclusion lists and fined two video gaming terminal (VGT) operators a total of $70,000.

The fines were issued this week and split across two licensees, TA Operating ($37,500) and Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores ($32,500), for failing to have a board-credentialed employee present in the VGT room at their respective Harrisburg and Carlisle locations.

As per state regulations, VGT establishments must have at least one board-credentialed employee supervising the terminals while patrons are present.

The state gambling regulator has also placed a further 17 people to its involuntary exclusion lists for various offences.

Five individuals were added to the list for leaving minors unattended while they gambled at the Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia, Hollywood Casino Morgantown, Rivers Casino Philadelphia, and Mount Airy Casino Resort, respectively.

The regulator reiterated that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in a car park, hotel or other venues at a casino, with offenders subject to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from Pennsylvania casinos.

Eight individuals were added to the exclusion list because their presence in land-based venues would be detrimental to the interests of the state and licensed gaming.

Meanwhile, four people were added to the iGaming involuntary exclusion list for iGaming fraud.

One individual used an online gaming account to illegally request and receive chargebacks totalling $3,250 on a credit card, while two individuals collaborated to create five separate online gaming accounts using the personal information of other individuals.

Lastly, one individual used an online gaming account to receive credit card chargebacks totalling $5,800.

Following these additions, the regulator confirmed that 51 individuals are now on the iGaming involuntary exclusion list, with 1,247 people on the casino involuntary exclusion list.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Pennsylvania Sports Betting United States VGTs
Related Videos
Greentube
Related Articles

Pennsylvania gambling market grows 3% in October

Play’n GO partners Resorts Digital in New Jersey

PENN Entertainment’s third quarter revenue climbs to $1.64 billion

Bally’s widens loss as Q3 revenue falls marginally to $630 million

Rush Street Interactive debuts poker platform in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania regulator bars five players for iGaming fraud

Sports betting drives Pennsylvania gambling revenue growth in September

GI Games Round-up featuring Nolimit City, Play’n GO and more

Betfred set to shutter Virginia sportsbook

Play’n GO expands DraftKings rollout to Pennsylvania and West Virginia

GI Games Round-up featuring Evolution, Play’n GO, Peter & Sons and more

Playtech expands bet365 partnership to Pennsylvania

Greentube’s North American strategy

Evolution brings Crazy Time live game show to Michigan

bet365 unveils new US headquarters in Colorado