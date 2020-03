Representative Mike Rogers reintroduced his sports betting bill in Alabama last week following an unsuccessful attempt to legalise the activity last year, while lawmakers in Wyoming made short of work of rejecting their state’s proposed betting legislation.

Rep. Rogers’ bill was read for the first time on Thursday (Feb. 27) and referred to the House Committee on Economic Development and Tourism.

Similar to last year’s proposal, HB 336 would establish the Alabama Sports Wagering Commission, giving it authority to license and regulate [...]