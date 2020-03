Lawmakers in Washington State have approved legislation to authorise sports betting at tribal casinos, with the bill now headed to Governor Jay Inslee for approval.

The bill was signed by the speaker of the House on Monday March 9th and by the president of the Senate on March 10th, authorising retail and online sports betting at tribal casinos in the state of Washington.

The bill states that Indian tribes have more than twenty years of experience and a proven track record of [...]