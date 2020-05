Churchill Downs Inc (CDI) and Aristocrat Leisure have entered into an agreement in principle to pay $155m to settle a class action lawsuit in Washington State relating to social casino operator Big Fish Games.

The two class-action lawsuits were brought by Cheryl Kater, Suzie Kelly and Manasa Thimmegowda, who alleged that Big Fish’s Big Fish Casino, Jackpot Magic Slots and Epic Diamond Slots social casino platforms offered games of chance that are prohibited by Washington law.

The [...]