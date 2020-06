Louisiana residents will decide in November whether to authorise sports betting in the state’s 64 parishes.

Residents will be given a vote on the proposal at the statewide election scheduled for November 3 after Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill Thursday authorizing the proposition.

The bill (SB 130) requires the approval of a majority of voters in at least one parish to authorize sports betting under the authority of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, which would [...]