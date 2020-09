The Virginia Lottery Board approved the state’s sports betting regulations Tuesday, paving the way for the start of the licensing process next month.

Approval of the regulatory framework for sports betting follows an eight-week public consultation period, which closed on September 9, with the window for submitting license applications open from October 15 to October 31, 2020.

Up to 12 internet-only sports betting licenses will be available, with preference given to applicants who have partnered with a [...]