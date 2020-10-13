This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Spin Games secures provisional iGaming supplier licence in Michigan

13th October 2020 8:59 am GMT
Sportradar

Nevada-based gaming supplier Spin Games has been granted a provisional iGaming supplier licence in Michigan.

The approval by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) will enable Spin to deploy its proprietary and third-party iGaming content to licensed operators in the state via its ROC Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform.

“We are pleased to receive our Michigan provisional license, which enables us to support its soon-to-open online market with our award-winning content and versatile ROC platform,” said Spin Games CEO and chairman Kent Young.

“This significant regulatory approval demonstrates the strength of our company’s products and our commitment to deepen our support of North America’s rapidly growing online market, and we are pleased to have already secured numerous agreements with online operators who are pending licensing.

“We look forward to being part of Michigan’s expansion into online gaming and appreciate the MGCB’s confidence in our company and our technology.”

