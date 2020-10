The authority responsible for licensing sports betting operators in Germany has confirmed that a total of 15 applicants have been approved to operate in the market.

The Darmstadt Regional Council has awarded online sports betting licenses to 15 operators, seven of which have also secured approval to operate retail betting locations (see table).

The council said that the 15 licensees account for approximately 75% of the betting market in Germany, with a further 31 license applications still [...]