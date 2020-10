iGaming operator and platform supplier SkillOnNet is set to expand into Portugal’s regulated online gaming market after securing licence approval from national regulator SRIJ.

SkillOnNet was awarded an online casino licence Friday, allowing it to launch Bacanaplay.pt with a range of online slots and table games.

The company becomes the 15th licensed online operator in Portugal and the 14th licensed online casino brand, competing with the likes of 888, Betano, Betclic, Luckia and PokerStars.

The Portuguese approval adds [...]