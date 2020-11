The government of the Canadian province of Ontario has confirmed plans to expand the province’s online gambling market by opening it up to private operators.

The proposal contained in the 2020/21 Budget released Thursday is in response to a predicted CAD$28bn fall in the province’s projected GDP due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a $400m reduction in projected revenue from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation in FY20/21.

The provincial government will therefore introduce legislation to give [...]