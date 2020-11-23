This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

EveryMatrix eyes New Jersey iGaming opportunities

23rd November 2020 9:12 am GMT
Sportradar

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has applied for license approval to serve New Jersey’s regulated online gaming market.

The license application with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement covers EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine platform and game content and will enable the company to capitalise on opportunities with established clients looking to expand into new regulated markets.

“We are very pleased to inform that we have filed our license application in our first US State,” said Erik Nyman, President EveryMatrix Americas. “The Garden State has enjoyed great success with exceptional development over the last years. This is a testament of the solid regulatory framework based on player protection, business stability and growth.

“EveryMatrix will enter the market in an expansive phase where our products will support the continued growth of operators in New Jersey and more states as we launch in the upcoming years.”

Related Tags
Casino EveryMatrix Licensing New Jersey NJDGE
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Caleta Gaming, Push Gaming, Booongo and more

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Yggdrasil, Inspired and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, BetGames.TV, GAMING1 and more

EveryMatrix enhances sportsbook platform with Algosport’s Bet Builder

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Leap Gaming, Ainsworth and more

EveryMatrix boosts front-end capabilities with TOTOIT acquisition

Pragmatic Play integrates live casino portfolio with EveryMatrix platform

NetEnt Live expands Malta studio and signs EveryMatrix reseller deal

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, 4ThePlayer.com and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, EveryMatrix, Push Gaming and more

EveryMatrix expands payment solutions with DAOGroup deal

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Spearhead Studios, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Greentube and more

Spearhead Studios lands licensing deal for Nolimit City slot mechanics

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Yggdrasil, RubyPlay, Playson and more

Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Every Matrix
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games