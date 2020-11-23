EveryMatrix eyes New Jersey iGaming opportunities

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has applied for license approval to serve New Jersey’s regulated online gaming market.

The license application with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement covers EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine platform and game content and will enable the company to capitalise on opportunities with established clients looking to expand into new regulated markets.

“We are very pleased to inform that we have filed our license application in our first US State,” said Erik Nyman, President EveryMatrix Americas. “The Garden State has enjoyed great success with exceptional development over the last years. This is a testament of the solid regulatory framework based on player protection, business stability and growth.

“EveryMatrix will enter the market in an expansive phase where our products will support the continued growth of operators in New Jersey and more states as we launch in the upcoming years.”