Germany’s sports betting licensing authority approved three new operators this week, taking the total number of licenses issued to date to 21.

The latest approvals were granted to Oddset Sportwetten, the sports betting operation of German state lotteries, and Malta-based operators NetXBetting and Tipster.

Oddset received a license to offer retail betting, while NetXBetting was approved to offer online betting and Tipster both online and retail betting.

Following this week’s approvals, 21 companies are licensed to offer sport [...]