Shares in Canadian iGaming technology supplier FansUnite Entertainment gained 16.42 per cent Monday after the company confirmed receipt of a Gaming Service License and Critical Gaming Supply License from the Malta Gaming Authority.

The licenses have been awarded to FansUnite’s wholly owned subsidiaries Askott Entertainment and E.G.G and allow the supplier to provide a full spectrum of B2B and B2C online gambling services in Europe, including casino, fixed-odds and pool betting, and controlled skill games such [...]