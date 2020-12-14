This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Wazdan certified to offer casino games in Colombia

14th December 2020 9:37 am GMT
Sportradar

Casino games developer Wazdan has secured approval to launch its games in Colombia.

The certification will allow Wazdan to provide its games to licensed online gaming operators in Colombia for the first time and adds to its list of European certifications and licenses.

“Colombia’s solid regulatory framework makes it the logical location for us to focus our Latin American expansion and we’re looking forward to forming successful and longstanding partnerships in the market,” said Albert Bellavista, head of business development for Spain and Latin America at Wazdan.

“This certification is yet another milestone for our business and we have no doubt that the popularity of our games with local players will see them become staples of operators’ online lobbies.”

The Colombian approval comes shortly after Wazdan received similar certification in Spain and furthers the company’s strategy of ramping up activity in regulated markets across the globe.

