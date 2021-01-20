This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Habanero granted B2B supplier licence in Malta

20th January 2021 8:32 am GMT
Casino games developer Habanero has secured a supplier licence from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The Critical Gaming Supply Licence from the Maltese regulator allows Habanero to provide its portfolio of more than 100 games to licensed operators in the jurisdiction.

“Our growth in the last few years across markets such as Italy has established Habanero as one of Europe’s fastest-growing providers, so we’re absolutely thrilled to be entering the next phase in our company’s development with one of the industry’s must-have accreditations,” said Habanero head of business development for Europe Arcangelo Lonoce.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of all our global teams, the wonderful world of Habanero is now set to reach more European players than ever before. We can’t wait to see what our new partners and markets will make of our content, and we look forward to announcing more new partnerships soon enough.”

