Flutter Entertainment’s Betfair brand has been granted licence approval to launch its online sports betting and gaming site in Colombia.

Colombian gambling regulator Coljuegos has issued a five-year licence to Betfair, allowing the operator to go live with its betfair.com.co site featuring a range of sports bets and casino games such as slots, roulette and blackjack.

Betfair becomes the 17th iGaming operator to be licensed in Colombia, joining wplay.co, betplay.com.co, colbet.co, zamba.co, luckia.co, codereapuestas.com.co, fullreto.co, yajuego.co, sportium.com.co, [...]