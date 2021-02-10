This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Habanero gains licence approval in Romania

10th February 2021 9:49 am GMT
Slots and table games supplier Habanero has been granted licence approval to enter Romania’s regulated iGaming market.

Approximately 70 of the supplier’s games have initially been approved for launch, including player favourites such as Wizards Want War!, Egyptian Dreams Deluxe, Happiest Christmas Tree and 5 Lucky Lions.

“We are thrilled that the team’s consistent diligence has been recognised by the regulatory body in Romania, a market which we believe to be one of the most interesting and dynamic in Europe,” said Arcangelo Lonoce, European head of business development at Habanero.

“The news will help us further extend our ever-growing customer reach within the region, following on from a series of high-profile commercial agreements with a succession of Southern Europe’s foremost operators.”

