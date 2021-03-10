Penn National set to debut Barstool online in Illinois

New York-listed Penn National Gaming has secured approval to launch its Barstool-branded online sports betting offering in Illinois.

The regulatory approval from the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) will see Penn National go live with its Barstool Sportsbook on Thursday.

“We are extremely excited to launch our online Barstool Sportsbook in Illinois just as the college basketball regular season wraps up and bettors begin their preparations for March Madness,” said Penn National president and CEO Jay Snowden.

“As the only gaming operator with a fully integrated sports media and entertainment partner, our customers in Illinois will now be able to engage with these Barstool personalities through the online Barstool Sportsbook and enjoy their unique take on Chicago sports.”

“We are eager to leverage the building momentum for the Barstool Sportsbook app with our launch in Illinois and the additional launches we have planned for 2021,” he added.

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc (NSQ:PENN) closed 5.83 per cent higher at $115.65 per share in New York Tuesday.