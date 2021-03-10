GiG and Grupo Slots secure iGaming platform approval in Buenos Aires

Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group has received initial approval to launch a new iGaming platform in the Argentinean city of Buenos Aires with partner Grupo Slots.

The approval from the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires (LOTBA) is the first stage in the process for the two companies to launch Grupo Slots’ Jugadon.bet.ar site in the city, ahead of final certification from the regulator.

Codere became the first operator to be granted preliminary approval to launch online gambling in the city last October.

“The opportunity to implement our platform in the City of Buenos Aires, a fresh and dynamic market, is a challenge that marks a milestone for our companies,” said GiG chief commercial officer Ben Clemes. “LOTBA is setting a great precedent for the strengthening of online gaming throughout the region and we are proud to be one of the early movers into the market.”

Founded in 1985, Grupo Slots operates gaming and bingo rooms and provides management, operation and marketing services to the Argentinean provincial lottery in San Luis. It also operates the Jugadon.com iGaming platform in the province.

“It gives us enormous satisfaction and motivation to be able to contribute our 35 years of experience and operational capacity to continue generating opportunities for our team of collaborators and to continue building the future of our company,” said Grupo Slots general manager Juan Ignacio Torres.

“We have put together an excellent team, combining the technology and strength of GiG’s platform with Grupo Slots’ deep knowledge of the local market. We congratulate and are deeply grateful and proud of those who made this possible.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) closed 2.54 per cent higher at NOK19.40 per share in Oslo Tuesday.