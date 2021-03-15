This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Play’n GO secures approval to offer games in city of Buenos Aires

15th March 2021 9:32 am GMT
Online casino games developer Play’n GO has been cleared to provide its games in the city of Buenos Aires.

The certification by LOTBA allows Play’n Go to offer its games to licensed operators in the city of Buenos Aires, which is home to almost 17 million people.

Play’n GO said that the LOTBA accreditation is another significant step forward for the company in Latin America, a market in which it has invested significantly over the past few years.

“Our strategy remains to engage in every regulated jurisdiction with diligence and care,” said Sissel Weitzhandler, chief risk and compliance officer at Play’n GO. “The speed at which Argentina is re-regulating is very positive and we are looking forward to supporting our partners as they enter this newly regulated and exciting marketplace.”

Cristian Acuna, head of sales for Latin America, added: “We know that the eyes of the LATAM region will be watching Buenos Aires closely, but we are confident that our wide and varied portfolio of content will resonate strongly with players.

“Thanks to our experience in Latin America, we know that what players in Argentina enjoy will be different from players in Colombia, Peru or Mexico. Operators can’t take a ‘one-size fits all’ approach to Latin America, and we don’t either.

“We work closely with our partners throughout South and Central America to ensure they are offering the best entertainment to their players possible, and to help them grow their businesses too. And we can’t wait to get started in Buenos Aires.”

The city of Buenos Aires began licensing iGaming operators last year after passing legislation to legalise the activity in 2018. The licenses only apply to the city, with the province of Buenos Aires operating its own iGaming and betting regime.

Last week Corrientes became the latest Argentinean province to adopt iGaming regulations.

