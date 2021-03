Belgium’s Gaming Commission has further expanded its blacklist of illegal gambling sites with the addition of 15 new domains.

With the Commission working with financial services industry federation Febelfin to facilitate payment blocking against unlicensed operators, the regulator has added 15 more domains to its blacklist.

Most of this week's additions are Curacao-licensed operators, including Viggoslots.com, Tigergaming.com, Bonkersbet.com, Librabet.com, Ridika.com and Magikslots.com, alongside two Panama-licensed BetOnline.ag and Sportsbetting.ag.

The most high profile operators included on the list are [...]