Toronto-listed Score Media and Gaming will launch its mobile sportsbook in Illinois through a market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment’s Harrah’s Joliet Hotel & Casino.

Caesars will receive a share of revenue from theScore Bet’s mobile sports betting operations in Illinois under the ten year agreement, which is subject to certain annual minimum guaranteed amounts.

In addition, theScore will reimburse Caesars for certain costs and licensing fees, with the mobile sportsbook expected to launch during the second [...]