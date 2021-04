Regulated sports betting looks set to launch in Washington State through an amended Class III gaming compact with the Tulalip Tribes of Washington.

The amended compact would allow the Tulalip Tribes to offer sports betting at two casinos located on the Tulalip Reservation, subject to necessary state, tribal and federal approval.

The tentative agreement follows the passage of legislation in 2020 which allows tribal gaming operators to request an amendment to their class III gaming compacts to [...]