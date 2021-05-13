Relax Gaming secures gaming supplier licence in the UK

Casino games aggregator and supplier Relax Gaming has secured licence approval from Britain’s Gambling Commission to serve operators in the market from its Gibraltar hub.

Relax has already successfully transferred operator partners Boylesports, 32Red and BetVictor onto its Gibraltar network, with Entain’s UK brands, including Ladbrokes and Coral, among the next to follow suit.

The new licence adds to Relax Gaming's existing licenses in Gibraltar, Malta and Romania.

“Following a fruitful relationship with the UKGC through our Malta-based company, having all our products and services approved for our Gibraltar branch is another major commercial highlight for us,” said Relax Gaming CEO Tommi Maijala. “Its significance will be felt across the business, including by our valued third-party partners.

“This licence acquisition represents fresh opportunity in our drive to deliver excellence and growth across all regulated markets.”