Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has imposed a €440,000 fine on Raging Rhino’s LuckyDays.com site for targeting Dutch players over a three-month period last year.

An investigation by the regulator found that the Curacao-licensed site allowed players from the Netherlands to gambling using Dutch payment processor iDEAL, and referred to an online platform that offered help with gambling addiction in the Dutch language.

Between 1 May and 31 July 2020, a total of 224,630 transactions were processed [...]