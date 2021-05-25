Betsson approved for online gaming and betting launch in Greece

Stockholm-listed operator Betsson has been granted online gaming and sports betting licences by the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) to launch its flagship brand in Greece.

The seven-year licences will allow the operator to launch Betsson.gr in the country in the coming weeks, offering Greek players a range of products including sports betting, casino, live casino, and virtual sports.

Betsson is one of the first companies to be granted approval in Greece, with the regulator set to issue further licences in the next month, ahead of the planned launch of the fully licensed market in August.

“We are really pleased to receive these licenses and to welcome Greece as Betsson's 18th locally regulated market,” said Betsson president and CEO Pontus Lindwall. “As in other markets, our vision for Greece is to offer the best customer experience possible and we have partnered with some great gaming suppliers and payment providers to augment our offering.

“The Greek gaming market has experienced significant growth over the past years, and we see a lot of potential.”

Alongside a dedicated Greek language customer support service, the operator will offer a number of products developed specifically for Greek players, including Betsson 500k, which gives players the chance to pick the correct outcome on twenty different events with the chance of winning big, as well as Betsson+, which enables players to create their own bet on the football player they choose in all big events this summer.

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS_B) were trading at SEK74.90 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.