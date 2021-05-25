Gaming Realms approved to launch Slingo in Pennsylvania

London-listed gaming supplier Gaming Realms has been granted approval to launch its content in Pennsylvania’s regulated iGaming market.

The Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence was issued by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and marks the supplier’s third US state licence after New Jersey and Michigan.

The licence will allow Gaming Realms to provide its Slingo Originals game content to the state's licenced iGaming operators, with the supplier expects to go live in Pennsylvania and in Michigan in the near future.

“We are delighted to have been granted our licence in Pennsylvania, where iGaming revenues grew by nearly 600 per cent in 2020,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley. “We are now licenced in the three largest states for iGaming, and look forward to more states regulating in the future.

“We have signed a number of multi-state deals and direct integration agreements with some of the largest operators in the US, giving an excellent opportunity to capitalise on the expansion of the exciting US iGaming market.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 2.13 per cent higher at 41.88 pence per share in London Tuesday following the announcement.