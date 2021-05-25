This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Rela

Gaming Realms approved to launch Slingo in Pennsylvania

25th May 2021 8:26 am GMT
Slingo
Playtech

London-listed gaming supplier Gaming Realms has been granted approval to launch its content in Pennsylvania’s regulated iGaming market.

The Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence was issued by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and marks the supplier’s third US state licence after New Jersey and Michigan.

The licence will allow Gaming Realms to provide its Slingo Originals game content to the state's licenced iGaming operators, with the supplier expects to go live in Pennsylvania and in Michigan in the near future.

“We are delighted to have been granted our licence in Pennsylvania, where iGaming revenues grew by nearly 600 per cent in 2020,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley. “We are now licenced in the three largest states for iGaming, and look forward to more states regulating in the future.

“We have signed a number of multi-state deals and direct integration agreements with some of the largest operators in the US, giving an excellent opportunity to capitalise on the expansion of the exciting US iGaming market.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 2.13 per cent higher at 41.88 pence per share in London Tuesday following the announcement.

Related Tags
Casino Gaming Realms iGaming Pennsylvania Slingo United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Gaming Realms signs Slingo license extension with Scientific Games

Pragmatic Play titles set for Slingo treatment under new partnership

Gaming Realms eyes increased visibility from US investors

Gaming Realms grows full year revenue by 66%

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Gaming Realms and NetEnt unveil new Slingo Starburst slot

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Gaming Realms sees strong revenue growth in 2020

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

Gaming Realms launches Slingo Portfolio in Italy

Gaming Realms seals direct integration deal with BetMGM

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms and more

Gaming Realms renews Rainbow Riches licensing deal with SG

Goodbye 2020, hello lockdown 2021

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Scientific Games
Wazdan
Greentube
Sportradar
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming