VBET secures license approval in Ukraine

BetConstruct’s VBET brand has secured license approval to launch online poker and casino games in Ukraine.

The company secured license approval on May 31 from Ukraine’s Gambling and Lotteries Commission (KRAIL), including the first online poker license awarded under the country’s new gambling legislation, which came into force in 2020.

“It is a great honour and privilege to receive the approval of the Ukrainian Gambling and Lotteries Commission (KRAIL) for online casino and online poker,” said Seda Mkhitaryan, VBET head of licensing and certification.

“This is an important event for us, especially in these challenging times. It’s been a long, hard journey, but, for our team, even the sky’s not the limit.”

Vigen Badalyan, BetConstruct group chief executive and founder, said: “Our Team sees great potential in the Ukrainian market and is excited to provide fully legal and high-quality entertainment solutions to its clients. VBET is always keen to support responsible gambling, grow local sports, follow the highest business ethics standards, and fill the market with drive, creativity, and passion.”