This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

VBET secures license approval in Ukraine

3rd June 2021 8:29 am GMT
Evolution

BetConstruct’s VBET brand has secured license approval to launch online poker and casino games in Ukraine.

The company secured license approval on May 31 from Ukraine’s Gambling and Lotteries Commission (KRAIL), including the first online poker license awarded under the country’s new gambling legislation, which came into force in 2020.

“It is a great honour and privilege to receive the approval of the Ukrainian Gambling and Lotteries Commission (KRAIL) for online casino and online poker,” said Seda Mkhitaryan, VBET head of licensing and certification.

“This is an important event for us, especially in these challenging times. It’s been a long, hard journey, but, for our team, even the sky’s not the limit.”

Vigen Badalyan, BetConstruct group chief executive and founder, said: “Our Team sees great potential in the Ukrainian market and is excited to provide fully legal and high-quality entertainment solutions to its clients. VBET is always keen to support responsible gambling, grow local sports, follow the highest business ethics standards, and fill the market with drive, creativity, and passion.”

Related Tags
BetConstruct iGaming Licensing Online Poker Ukraine VBET
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, 2 by 2 Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

VBET signs betting partnership with France’s AS Monaco

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Skywind, Push Gaming, Leander and more

Digitain expands live casino offering with TVBET integration

BetConstruct secures license approval to launch in Sweden

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Leander Games, 1X2 Network and more

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

GI Games Integrations: LiveG24, Swintt, Authentic Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Yggdrasil, Games Inc and more

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, Helio, Lightning Box and more

Oryx Gaming lauds record operator launches in first half of 2019

BetConstruct’s VBET agrees betting partnership with Arsenal FC

BetConstruct brings in Viktor Hoffmann to expand VBET brand

BeeFee enters Latvian retail market with LVBET deal

BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Scientific Games
Greentube
Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution