NetBet secures iGaming licence in Greece

Online sports betting and casino operator NetBet has secured licence approval from the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) to enter the regulated Greek iGaming market.

The authorisation allows NetBet to offer online sports betting and casino games in the recently reregulated market during the term of the seven year licence.

“We are excited that the HGC granted NetBet Enterprises with these two new licences,” said NetBet Enterprises CEO Gabriela Arnautu. “For over 20 years we have delivered the best sports betting and online casino experience to our players across the world and we are looking forward to growing our footprint in Greece.”