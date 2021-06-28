This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

NetBet secures iGaming licence in Greece

28th June 2021 9:23 am GMT

Online sports betting and casino operator NetBet has secured licence approval from the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) to enter the regulated Greek iGaming market.

The authorisation allows NetBet to offer online sports betting and casino games in the recently reregulated market during the term of the seven year licence.

“We are excited that the HGC granted NetBet Enterprises with these two new licences,” said NetBet Enterprises CEO Gabriela Arnautu. “For over 20 years we have delivered the best sports betting and online casino experience to our players across the world and we are looking forward to growing our footprint in Greece.”

Related Tags
Greece iGaming Licensing NetBet Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Inspired Entertainment expands virtual sports offering in Greece

GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, BF Games, Playson and more

Inspired launches virtual sports games with Stoiximan in Greece

SAZKA sees first quarter revenue grow 30% to €526.3m

Scout Gaming launches fantasy player odds with Kaizen Gaming

Pariplay granted supplier licence to enter Greece

Playson granted approval to launch in Greece

Playtech online growth offsets retail struggles in strong start to 2021

Play’n GO secures new supplier licence in Greece

Betsson approved for online gaming and betting launch in Greece

Greece outlines responsible gambling requirements

Creating and executing an optimum release strategy in a competitive market

Inspired Q1 revenue falls 56% despite Interactive gains

Online growth takes SAZKA Group revenue past €2bn in 2020

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Quik Gaming and more

Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Digitain
G2E
BTObet
Genius Sport
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution