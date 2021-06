The Belgian Gaming Commission has further expanded its blacklist of illegal gambling sites with the addition of four new domains.

Three of the new additions to the blacklist are Malta-licensed operators - Locowin.com (operated by Gammix Limited), Kajot-casino.com (operated by Pro Xenon Mediathek) and Westcasino.com (operated by GoldWin).

The fourth site to be blacklisted is the porn-themed PH Casino, which is operated by Usoftgaming under a Curacao licence.

So far in 2021, a total of 37 new domains [...]