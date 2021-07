Operators and suppliers interested in entering New York’s mobile sports betting market must submit their applications by August 2, with a minimum of two mobile platform providers and four operators set to be selected from the highest scoring applicants.

In awarding the licenses, the New York Gaming Commission will favour applicants who can maximise sustainable, long-term revenue for the state.

Applicants who agree to a tax rate of 50 per cent will be awarded 20 points in [...]