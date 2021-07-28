This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

1X2 Network latest to secure iGaming licence in Greece

28th July 2021 9:24 am GMT
Evolution

Casino content provider and aggregator 1X2 Network has been awarded a licence by the Hellenic Gaming Commission to launch its games in Greece's newly regulated iGaming market.

The licence allows 1X2 Network to offer games developed by its Iron Dog Studios and 1X2gaming subsidiaries to licensed operators in the country, including titles such as 1 Million Megaways BC, Megaways Jack, the newly launched Rock the Reels Megaways, and the supplier's Branded Megaways product.

"We are honoured to have been awarded a licence by the Hellenic Gaming Commission, allowing us to offer our full suite of games from Iron Dog Studios and 1X2gaming to operators in the newly regulated Greek market," said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid.

"This forms part of wider plans to secure certifications in regulated markets around the world, bringing our award-winning content to more operators and players than ever before. We really are on a role with our latest titles, which have become firm player favourites," he added.

“We are also excited to be able to bring Branded Megaways to the regulated Greek market; this concept has taken the sector by storm and we look forward to working with more operators to develop their own unique Megaways titles."

