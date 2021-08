Shares in Sydney-listed sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings gained over 8 per cent Tuesday after the company announced a market access deal with the Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) and BlueWater Resort & Casino.

The agreement gives BlueBet access to Arizona’s regulated sports betting market, adding to its existing Iowa market access deal with Q Casino.

Bluebet previously identified Virginia, Iowa, Colorado, Tennessee and Maryland as key markets in its US expansion plans, with chief executive Bill [...]