BetMGM, the online gaming and sports betting joint venture between MGM Resorts International and Entain, has partnered with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals to enter Arizona’s regulated sports betting market.

BetMGM plans to operate four retail sportsbooks in the state, three at Arizona Gila River properties and one at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals, as well as an online sportsbook.

“Arizona sports fans are extremely passionate and we’re confident they’ll enjoy [...]