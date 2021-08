Ukrainian authorities have arrested a member of the country’s gambling regulator for allegedly accepting bribes to influence licensing decisions.

The member of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (KRAIL) was arrested Friday by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), accused of demanding and receiving US$90,000 for assistance in granting gambling permits and licenses.

The alleged corruption came to light this summer when NABU detectives received information about “the existence of a system of obtaining illegal [...]