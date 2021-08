The Arizona Department of Gaming has allocated 18 of the state’s 20 sports betting licenses to sporting organisations and Native American Tribes.

The license allocation process has seen all ten Tribal sports betting licenses awarded alongside eight of the ten licenses available to sporting organisations and their wagering partners, with Australian operators BlueBet and PointsBet and their partners among those failing to secure license approval.

“During the rulemaking process for event wagering, the Department made it a [...]