This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Soft2Bet
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Realistic Games set for Romania launch

14th September 2021 9:05 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games developer Realistic Games has been approved to roll out its content in Romania’s regulated iGaming market.

The licence approval from the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) will allow the supplier to launch its games with licensed operators in the country, including its popular table games and a wide selection of slots.

These include the Game Changer series and its portfolio of Electrocoin remakes, as well as 8th Wonder, Super Graphics Upside Down and a number of instant win games.

“Being granted a licence to provide our games in Romania is an important milestone for us as we continue on our growth strategy and bring innovative new content to regulated markets,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee.

“Romania is a thriving region and one of the most active in Southern Europe. We’ll be announcing a string of operator partnerships in due course as we make our mark in the country.”

Realistic Games is also certified to offer its content to operators in the UK, Sweden, Croatia, Estonia and Latvia.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Realistic Games Romania Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Playtech, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: High 5 Games, Playtech, Scientific Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Skywind and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Lucksome, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Inspired, BetGames.TV and more

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, NetEnt, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming and more

German betting association warns of retail collapse and online exodus

GI DEALS OF THE MONTH: January 2021

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Leap Gaming, Salsa Technology, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, ThunderSpin and more

Realistic Games to provide game portfolio to Lottoland

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

GI Games Round-up: Everi Holdings, BF Games, RubyPlay and more

Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Fast Track
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming