Realistic Games set for Romania launch

Casino games developer Realistic Games has been approved to roll out its content in Romania’s regulated iGaming market.

The licence approval from the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) will allow the supplier to launch its games with licensed operators in the country, including its popular table games and a wide selection of slots.

These include the Game Changer series and its portfolio of Electrocoin remakes, as well as 8th Wonder, Super Graphics Upside Down and a number of instant win games.

“Being granted a licence to provide our games in Romania is an important milestone for us as we continue on our growth strategy and bring innovative new content to regulated markets,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee.

“Romania is a thriving region and one of the most active in Southern Europe. We’ll be announcing a string of operator partnerships in due course as we make our mark in the country.”

Realistic Games is also certified to offer its content to operators in the UK, Sweden, Croatia, Estonia and Latvia.