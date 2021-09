The Netherlands gambling regulator has released the names of ten companies that will be allowed to operate in the newly regulated online gaming market from 1 October.

The list of approved licensees includes Dutch operators TOTO Online BV, the iGaming arm of Nederlandse Loterij, and state-owned Holland Casino.

Land-based slots hall operator Fair Play Casino has also secured an online license as FPO Netherlands BV, alongside Belgian sports betting operator Bingoal and international operators bet365 and Tombola.

NSUS [...]