Spin Games and High 5 Games approved for iGaming in Connecticut

US gaming suppliers Spin Games and High 5 Games have become the first companies to be granted approval to launch their online games in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has issued casino supplier licences that allow Spin Games and High 5 Games to enter the newly regulated iGaming market, which is expected to open before the end of this year.

The approval enables Spin, which is in the process of being acquired by Bragg Gaming Group, to deploy its ROC Remote Gaming Server and online content with licensed operators in the state.

“We are pleased to announce that we’ve received a Connecticut Online Gaming Service Provider license, enabling us to support North America’s newest soon-to-launch i-Gaming market,” said Spin Games CEO and chairman Kent Young. “This key regulatory approval confirms the ongoing strength of our company’s online gaming products and adds to our growing list of licensed jurisdictions including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and British Columbia, and our provisional license in Michigan.

“We look forward to being part of Connecticut’s expansion into online gaming and are excited to be going live in the near future.”

High 5 Games CEO Tony Singer commented: "Connecticut is a brand-new iGaming market for everyone. And with our license to supply casino games, we’re thrilled to be able to entertain players there in a whole new way, and support our key operators as they expand into new markets.

"We’re also looking forward to bringing our extremely popular Rapid Rewards to players in Connecticut, an in-game rewards product that operators and players in New Jersey and other big markets can’t get enough of. Lots of exciting things on the horizon for Connecticut, so stay tuned."