Switzerland’s gambling regulators have added 49 new domains to their growing blacklists of illegal gambling operators.

The latest update has seen the country’s Federal Gambling Commission blacklist 32 sites for targeting Swiss players without a local licence, including a number of sites owned by Curacao-licensed Dama NV, which recently had several sites blacklisted in Belgium.

Among the new additions to the Federal Gambling Commission’s blacklist are Dama-owned sites casitsu.com and fightclubcasino.com, alongside a number of other Curacao-licensed [...]