The government of Ireland plans to have a new national gambling regulator in place by 2023 to license and regulate online and land-based operators.

Having approved plans for a new regulator in 2019, the government has now outlined a general scheme for gambling regulation under the proposed authority, which will be set up next year and operational by 2023.

The new authority will have powers to license retail and online gambling operators, and to combat unlicensed operators [...]