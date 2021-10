With the NFL season well underway and March Madness fast approaching, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has urged the legislature’s Sports Wagering Applicant Review Commission to swiftly approved sports betting licenses.

Governor Hogan made the call after the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission (MLGC) approved two further sports betting license applications last week for Hollywood Casino in Perryville and Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin.

These add to the three operators previously approved by the MLGC - Live Casino, [...]