Administrative Court reinstates Vivaro’s Swedish licence

Sweden’s Administrative Court has backed BetConstruct subsidiary Vivaro in its appeal against the country’s gambling regulator Spelinspektionen.

The regulator had revoked Vivaro’s iGaming and sports betting licences last month for failing to launch operations within one year of receiving the licences, as required under Sweden’s Gaming Act.

Vivaro appealed the licence revocation to the Administrative Court, which has now reversed the regulator’s decision and instead issued a warning to the operator.

The Administrative Court considered that it was more reasonable to give the company a chance to start its gaming business than to revoke the company's license, in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that 50 of the company's staff in Armenia had been called up for military service to fight in Azerbaijan.