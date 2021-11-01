This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Kalamba Games granted MGA supplier licence

1st November 2021 10:40 am GMT
Malta-based Kalamba Games has been granted a supplier licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Kalamba's portfolio includes over 50 titles as well as a set of promotional tools via its BullsEye platform, which includes tournaments, leaderboards, meta games and a new predictive CRM platform, StarGazer.

The Malta license follows Kalamba's recent certification in Croatia, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands.

“Being granted an MGA licence is an important milestone for us as we continue our growth strategy and bring innovative new content and promotional tools to regulated markets,” said Kalamba Games CEO and Co-Founder Steve Cutler.

"Bullseye, our technology platform, is a distinct competitive advantage when addressing the ever-increasing array of regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions and licensing frameworks. Supporting our partners with top-notch entertainment for their players continues.” 

iGaming Kalamba Games Licensing Malta Malta Gaming Authority
