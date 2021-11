The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has approved five sports betting operators for licensure.

The approval marks another step towards the launch of Maryland’s regulated sports betting market, with attention now turning to the state’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC).

SWARC must approve the Gaming Commission’s determination that the five casinos are qualified to conduct sports betting, with that recommendation forwarded to SWARC in October.

However, no action has been taken to approve the casino’s [...]